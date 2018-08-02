Attempted robbery suspect shot by off-duty sergeant in Brooklyn

An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a suspect allegedly trying to rob him in the East New York section Brooklyn.

Police say 40-year-old sergeant was on his way to work when he shot the 20-year-old suspect during a hold up.

It happened at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The sergeant believed the suspect was armed, but it is not clear if he was.

He says the man approached him, positioned his hand as if he had a gun, and said something to the effect of, "You're going to die tonight."

The sergeant fired his weapon twice, hitting the suspect once in the chin.

The alleged would-be robber was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in a busy neighborhood with a school nearby.

An undercover police informant told Eyewitness News that there is a problem with gangs and illegal guns flooding the neighborhood.

"It's basically a dead area, where drugs are coming, where weapons are coming," he said. "Because, I'm not saying the police are not doing enough, but they need to police it more."

The sergeant was not injured, but was being checked out for ringing in his ears.

