Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens, New York

Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.
It was the fifth in a series of incidents dating back to December 2020.
All happened inside stores on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill.
The suspect made off with a total of $1600 in cash, plus numerous ID and bank cards.
Police are asking for the public's help tracking him down.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
ALSO READ: 2 suspects wanted after violent robbery in Queens apartment
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip