1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating what led to a deadly four-vehicle accident on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened at 1:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 17.
One of the vehicles overturned.
Officials confirmed a 52-year-old man died in the crash. He may have had a medical episode while driving in the westbound, investigators said.
Another person suffered minor injuries. 2 others refused medical attention.
Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours.
