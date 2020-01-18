Serious injuries reported after 15 cars involved in crash on Bronx River Parkway

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Multiple people were seriously injured after 15 cars were involved in an accident on the Bronx River Parkway on Saturday afternoon.FDNY responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m. at East Gun Hill Road and Bronx River Parkway near East 233rd Street on the southbound side.Police believe the weather and icy roads may have caused the accident.Seven people suffered serious injuries, and one person suffered a minor injury.Two northbound lanes were closed following the crash, but they have since reopened.----------