Serious injuries reported after 15 cars involved in crash on Bronx River Parkway

By Eyewitness News
OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Multiple people were seriously injured after 15 cars were involved in an accident on the Bronx River Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

FDNY responded to the crash at 1:30 p.m. at East Gun Hill Road and Bronx River Parkway near East 233rd Street on the southbound side.

Police believe the weather and icy roads may have caused the accident.

Seven people suffered serious injuries, and one person suffered a minor injury.

Two northbound lanes were closed following the crash, but they have since reopened.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olinvillenew york citybronxaccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow arrives in New York City
What to know if you have to travel today
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after fire rips through NJ home
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Women's March and rallies held in NYC
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Show More
Police search for 2 people after shots fired in Midtown
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Man arrested in senior scam on Long Island
Close call when a man falls on subway tracks
MTA releases new images of renovated 42nd Street Shuttle
More TOP STORIES News