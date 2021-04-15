hip-hop

New York (WABC) -- The case of the 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay stayed cold for nearly two decades.

Now, the new documentary "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" reveals exclusive new details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell.

The film features exclusive new interviews with family, friends, hip-hop pioneers, and investigators as well as never-before-seen videos and photos.

Emmy Award-winning ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles examines the legacy of the hip-hop icon and the investigation into his death that went unsolved for 18 years. The documentary features interviews conducted by Miles, which reveal new and exclusive details about the case.

Miles secured on-the-record interviews with the New York Police Department, speaking to the highest-ranking African American in the NYPD, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison; former Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce; and former Detective 1st Grade Derrick Parker. They discuss complications with the investigation at the time of the murder and explain what led to the arrests of two suspects by the cold case unit.

On Oct. 30, 2002, Eyewitness News reported the news of Jam Master Jay's death. Over the years, WABC continued to bring viewers exclusive details and robust coverage about the investigation. After nearly two decades, Eyewitness News continues to deliver exclusive content.

"Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" features unique interviews with Jam Master Jay's protégé, Fredro Starr of Onyx; music industry expert Rocky Bucano, former executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum; and veteran music writer Keith Murphy. Music industry legends - former Def Jam Recordings President Bill Stephney and trailblazing female rapper Roxanne Shanté - share dynamic stories about Jam Master Jay and his role in the hip-hop renaissance that took place in the 1980s.

Watch the documentary in the above player, or enjoy it on your television by streaming it on Hulu or on all of the ABC Owned Television Stations' 32 connected TV Apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" is written, directed and executive produced by Darla Miles and Rashidi Hendrix, with ABC Owned Television Stations' Jennifer Mitchell and Luke Richards and WABC-TV's Rolando Pujol also executive producing. The documentary also features original music from Charles Mack, an Oscar nominated composer.
