Several hurt after wind-swept fire rips through Washington Heights apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the fire in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
There were some scary moments in Washington Heights on Sunday afternoon when several people were hurt after a fire ripped through the top floor of a six story building. Many residents were sent scrambling onto fire escapes.

The fire broke out just after noon on 549 W. 163rd Street. Fire officials say the fire took about an hour to get under control. One resident is in serious but stable condition after being burned. Two firefighters were also injured.


"He was in shock. He was burned - his face, he was messed up. Half of his legs were messed up. He was very burned," said resident Alvonse Baes.

Some residents evacuated without any shoes on their feet in the chilly weather. Elderly mothers were seen holding children as they made their way down from the building on ladders.

Fire marshals say the fire was accidental and was started by a candle. They say the resident fled, leaving the apartment door open, causing the wind to spread flames throughout the building.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment firewindWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News