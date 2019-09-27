Several teens in custody after 16-year-old's stabbing death on Long Island: Police

They were allegedly involved in the fight that preceded the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, which was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens at an Oceanside strip mall on September 16.
Police said several suspects were in custody by early Friday evening, but it was not yet clear how many people were in custody or what charges they face.
Authorities put out a stern warning to anyone who was involved and didn't help to turn themselves in before it was too late.
"It's ongoing. Our homicide guys are still doing their work and out they're in the field. They're working with cooperators and trying to get the job done," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "We'll have an announcement when that time comes and we'll let you know exactly how many people and when."
Last week, the alleged attacker, 18-year-old Tyler Flach was arrested and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges. Flach, of Lido Beach, is accused of stabbing Morris multiple times in the chest.
Tyler Flach is silent after appearing in court for charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris. More than 50 teens were at that Long Island strip mall during the attack, but police said onlookers were recording video instead of intervening. https://t.co/JGBsqcC729 pic.twitter.com/128Nk2JDCq— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 19, 2019
The confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.
Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.
At least six others were with Flach during the brawl, and police are looking into their possible involvement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-224-TIPS.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube