Several injured after police pursuit in Newburgh, New York, ends in crash

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Several were injured after a police pursuit in Orange County, New York, ended in a crash.
Officials said police started pursuing a black Chevy Tahoe around 10:55 a.m. as a traffic stop on I-87 near the Newburgh exit. The car was pulled over as a part of a felony investigation, police said.
The pursued vehicle exited the highway in Newburgh then crashed head-on into another Chevy Tahoe before hitting two other passenger vehicles.
The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. near NY-300 and NY-17K in Newburgh.
All four people in the pursued vehicle were injured and transported to area hospitals. One person was seriously injured.
There were multiple other non-life-threatening injuries.
Video from News Copter 7 shows at least three vehicles in the middle of the road that sustained severe damage.
An investigation is ongoing.
