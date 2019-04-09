School bus, minibus collide in 'serious' accident in Greenwich, Connecticut, police say

Traffic Advisory: in the area of 1252 King Street is completely closed for very serious accident. This will be an extended road closure for the investigation @GWCHFreePress @GreenwichTime @GreenwichPatch @gwchsentinel @News12CT pic.twitter.com/gtgk8nZGD7 — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- Several were injured when a school bus and a minibus carrying developmentally disabled adults collided in Greenwich, Connecticut Tuesday afternoon.Officials said the "very serious accident" happened on King Street.Police said nine people were aboard the minibus: 7 developmentally disabled adults, a monitor, and a driver. The school bus had only the driver on board.Officials confirmed that there were some serious injuries but did not specify how many people were injured. The school bus had only the driver on board.The school bus belonged to Sacred Heart Greenwich, which is near the scene of the accident. It was either arriving to pick up students or had just dropped students off.Police tweeted a photo from the scene, showing a totaled minibus and debris scattered across the street.Greenwich Police said King Street is closed in both directions near the Brunswick School and will be for an extended period of time.Police are currently investigating.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------