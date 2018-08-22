Several injured when tractor-trailer loses control, crashes into 9 cars Edison

Multiple people were injured and several cars were seriously damaged in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The incident was reported in the southbound lanes of Route 1 just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost control and caused a crash with at least nine other vehicles.

Seven people, including two children, were injured and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. At least one person was said to be in critical condition.

All southbound lanes were closed after the crash and traffic was diverted onto Amboy Avenue.

