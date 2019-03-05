Police respond to possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Airmont home

AIRMONT, New York (WABC) -- Police and firefighters are responding to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning after several people were found unconscious in an Airmont home.The incident was reported on Bolger Lane around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.Officials with the Town of Ramapo Police Department said several people inside the home were found unconscious -- "possibly due to a noxious substance."A county official said high carbon monoxide readings were found in the basement of the home.Tallman and Suffern fire departments also responded to the scene.The ages of the victims were not yet known.----------