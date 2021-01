EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has an update on a crash with a police cruiser that sent an SUV into a home in North Babylon.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several streets were forced to close due to a water main break in New Jersey.The incident happened in Hoboken on Hudson Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.Police say it's a 12-inch main.Authorities closed roads north of 11th street from Washington Street to the Hudson River.They're also shutting off water service in the area as they work to fix it.No word yet on what caused the break or when it could be repaired.