Several streets, traffic lights without power in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Several streets in New Jersey are in the dark Saturday after smoke was reportedly coming out of manholes.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Newark firefighters and police responded to the downtown area after reports of smoke.

Crews are currently working to repair the power grids.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the power will be out for at least 24 hours.

Power is out from Central Avenue to Commerce Street and from Norfolk Street to Broad Street.

Traffic signals are also affected on the following streets:

From Central to Broad, Halsey, Washington, University, Martin Luther King Blvd., Lock, Norfolk;

From Warren to Washington, University and Martin Luther King Blvd.;
From Raymond to Blvd. to Washington, Halsey and Broad Street;
From Broad to Prudential Center, New and Rector Streets

NJPAC tweeted that an Eric Johnson concert for Saturday night was canceled due to the outage.



