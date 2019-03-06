Sex assault charges may be dropped for ex-NYPD cops accused of raping teen

Richard Hall and Eddie Martins returned to court at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Downtown Brooklyn.
They quit the force two months after they were accused of forcing an 18-year-old woman to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her for drug possession in Coney Island. They were arraigned on a 50-count indictment.
A new indictment against the two men is expected to include the lesser charges of bribery and official misconduct.
It appears the accuser did not testify before a new grand jury, as she did when a previous grand jury heard evidence in the September 15, 2017 incident.
The accuser and her attorney spoke with reporters outside the courtroom after her January 2018 court appearance.
The two officers have said they should not have been charged with rape in the first place and this new action "speaks volumes about this flawed prosecution."
