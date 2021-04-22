Transgender sex worker applauds decision to dismiss NYC prostitution cases

"I been selling sex all my life since I was 13, words cannot even express how decriminalization of sex work saves lives," TS Candii said.
It's a new day for Candii, a transgender woman who has been advocating for the LGBTQ community and sex workers rights.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced this week he would no longer prosecute prostitution and unlicensed massages, asking a judge to dismiss some 900 cases.
Another 5,000 cases of loitering for the purpose of prostitution will also be dismissed. This, after New York state repealed the law known as "walking while trans" earlier this year.
"I was automatically profiled, automatically stopped, automatically frisked," Candii said.
Blacks and Hispanics made up 90% of those arrests between 2017 and 2019.
While Candii says she's never been charged with prostitution, the DA's move removes a sweltering fear of lingering warrants and convictions.
"When someone escapes the trafficking situation, very often, they still can't get work in other arenas because of their criminal records," said Abby Swenstein of the Legal Aid Society. "So many of our clients have remained in sex work to support themselves."
Advocates have been pushing for full decriminalization of sex work between consenting adults.
TOP NEWS | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
"Reducing police interaction is imperative for people's safety and to reduce stigma," Swenstein said.
State Senator Anthony Palumbo says this latest move by the DA sets a dangerous precedent.
"The failure to prosecute prostitution will open up more serious crimes," Palumbo said.
In a statement, Vance said in part, "criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer, and too often, achieves the opposite result by further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers."
A pattern Candii hopes finally subsides.
While people may not be prosecuted for prostitution or unlicensed massages, they can still be arrested.
