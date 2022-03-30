Saint Peter's Shaheen Halloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run

Seton Hall announced the hiring of the 45-year-old early Wednesday evening. It was hardly a surprise.
Holloway played for the Pirates of the Big East Conference, and his move to replace Kevin Willard has been a hot topic since the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
ALSO READ | Homeless taking over Bronx apartment building stairwell
Holloway, whose Peacocks knocked off No. 2 seed Kentucky. No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue before falling to North Carolina, will get a substantial raise making the move.
Willard earned $2.4 million last season, about tenfold what Holloway got at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Confernece school in Jersey City, New Jersey.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip