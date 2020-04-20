Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK -- The burger chain Shake Shack says it will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis after topping up its funding.The company's CEO, Randy Garutti, and its founder Danny Meyer said Monday the chain has laid off or furloughed hundreds of its employees and needed the assistance.In a statement they said they were able to get extra funding late last week through an "equity transaction" and decided to immediately return the $10 million paycheck protection loan obtained through the CARES Act.They said Shake Shack was returning the money "so that those restaurants who need it most can get it now."The burger chain isn't the first to come under fire for accepting the loan. Steakhouse chain Ruth's Chris reportedly received $20 million; they have not responded to calls or emails. National sandwich chain Potbelly's confirmed it received $10 million in PPP money, which it said will go toward its employees.A letter from Danny Meyer and Randy Garutti