Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: the new trailer for "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is here.

It premiered Thursday evening during NBA Countdown on ESPN. Watch it in the player above.

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

"Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is," writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton said of the film's plot. "He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it-the good, the bad, the light and the dark-and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

The cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 3.

On The Red Carpet presents a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
