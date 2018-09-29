Shark attack at California beach leaves child hospitalized

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINITAS, California --
A child was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, California, officials said.

Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the incident at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, suffered multiple shark bites and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.

Officials with the city of Encinitas' Marine Safety department are expected to discuss the attack at a morning press conference.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



