Shark attack at California beach leaves child hospitalized

ENCINITAS, California --A child was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, California, officials said.
Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the incident at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas.
The victim, whose age was not disclosed, suffered multiple shark bites and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.
Officials with the city of Encinitas' Marine Safety department are expected to discuss the attack at a morning press conference.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
September 29, 2018
