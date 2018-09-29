Shark attack at California beach leaves teen hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said. (@JohnRobbins/Twitter)

ENCINITAS, California --
A teenage boy has been bitten by a shark at a Southern California beach.

Fox 5 San Diego reports the attack occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, north of San Diego.

Witness Chad Hammel tells the TV station the victim was lobster diving.

Hammel says he heard screaming and then realized the boy was yelling, "I got bit!" Hammel was also lobster diving with a group, and they pulled the boy onto a kayak and headed to shore as the shark followed.

The group applied pressure to the wounds while beachgoers called paramedics, who put the victim in a helicopter.

A message seeking official information was left at a phone number for an Encinitas public information officer.

California's spiny lobster season opened at 6 a.m. Saturday.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackchild injuredbeacheslifeguard
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from BK apartment
2 police officers killed in Mississippi shooting
Police thwart teen's suicide-by-cop attempt in Newark
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police ID suspect after teen fatally shot on basketball court
Woman trapped on top of car during dramatic water rescue
New York honors fallen heroes with road, bridge names
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Show More
Fire breaks out at Ron Perelman's LI estate
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
GOP delays Kavanaugh vote as Trump orders FBI investigation
Mold issue sickens group of college sophomores
More News