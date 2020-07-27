Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead off the coast of Maine: Officials

HARPSWELL, Maine (WABC) -- An apparent shark attack left a woman dead off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon, marine officials say.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

RELATED | Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close
Officials say two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available on Monday.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

