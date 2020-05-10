shark attack

26-year-old surfer dies after shark attack off California coast, officials say

California State Parks and the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office are responding to a shark attack at Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz County. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

APTOS, California -- A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz County beach, state park officials said Saturday. The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay around 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, the California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies notified the man's family.



The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Signs were posted warning beachgoers about the attack. The sign said the attack happened within 100 yards off shore.

"State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,'' the statement said.

The amount of surfing and swimming has been steady while local officials close the beach every day between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deter a surge of visitors to the coastline during the coronavirus crisis.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzsurfingsharksoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Latest snow and cold on record grip New York City
Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Cuomo: COVID deaths 'infuriatingly constant,' other indicators down
NYC churches to become temporary COVID-19 testing sites
Long Island superintendent teaching students how to juggle on YouTube
Show More
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Number of positive cases declining in NJ; death toll tops 9,000
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
LI high school honors graduates with drive-by celebration
More TOP STORIES News