16-year-old boy survives shark attack after being bitten almost 40 times in North Carolina

CAPE HATTERAS, North Carolina -- A 16-year-old survived a shark attack with relatively minor wounds despite being bitten almost 40 times.Authorities say Nick Arthur was in the water at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, when a shark began sinking its teeth into him.Nick was swimming about 25 feet out from shore when he was attacked."I was like this is an animal of some sort, and I did not know what it was," Arthur said. "And I tried lifting my leg out of the water and was like, oh my God, it was a five-foot-long shark."The teen's father was able to stop the attack by kicking and punching the shark in his nose.Arthur was taken to the hospital, where he received 19 stitches and bandages all over his body.The teen is expected to make a full recovery.----------