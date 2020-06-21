16-year-old boy survives shark attack after being bitten almost 40 times in North Carolina

CAPE HATTERAS, North Carolina -- A 16-year-old survived a shark attack with relatively minor wounds despite being bitten almost 40 times.

Authorities say Nick Arthur was in the water at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, when a shark began sinking its teeth into him.

Nick was swimming about 25 feet out from shore when he was attacked.

"I was like this is an animal of some sort, and I did not know what it was," Arthur said. "And I tried lifting my leg out of the water and was like, oh my God, it was a five-foot-long shark."

The teen's father was able to stop the attack by kicking and punching the shark in his nose.

Arthur was taken to the hospital, where he received 19 stitches and bandages all over his body.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharksshark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates
NYC Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, tests positive for COVID-19
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
Coronavirus Updates: NJ nursing homes allowing outdoor visits
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Father's day kicks off week of steamy, muggy weather
Corrections officers of color barred from contact with Chauvin: Lawsuit
Thousands watch virtual Stonehenge Summer Solstice sunset
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
Coronavirus linked to dramatic rise in cardiac arrests in NYC
More TOP STORIES News