shark attack

Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. -- A shark bit an 8-year-old boy Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.

Authorities in Brunswick County said the bite call came in around 4 p.m. from South Bald Head Wynd.

The 8-year-old boy was said to have been bitten in the leg by a shark and taken to a hospital via Bald Head Island ferry.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third reported shark bite off the coast of NC this month.

Paige Winter, 17, was bitten June 2 while swimming near Atlantic Beach. Austin Reed, 19, was bitten June 10 while swimming at Ocean Isle Beach.

EMBED More News Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather.

