Smith Point Beach closed after lifeguard nipped by shark

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Smith Point Beach will be temporarily closed to swimmers after a shark-related incident Sunday morning.A lifeguard for was nipped by a shark Sunday morning during a training exercise meant to simulate a water emergency.Zach Gallo, who's been a lifeguard at Smith Point Beach for 10 years, was playing the role of a swimmer in distress when he was bit.He sustained injuries to his chest and right hand.The lifeguard was taken to Southside Hospital to receive stitches, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.County officials are closing the beach to all swimmers for the rest of Sunday out of an abundance of caution.Suffolk lifeguards are patrolling the beach for sharks using drones, jet skis paddle boards, and surfboards.Lifeguards are also monitoring for shark activity from the shore.Bellone said lifeguards will continue monitoring the beach until tomorrow morning and expects the beaches to be opened on July 4th."If a sighting occurs that may change," Bellone said. "But our expectation is that tomorrow morning on the 4th of July the beach will be back opened."Despite the attack Bellone said Suffolk County lifeguards are trained to handle many scenarios, including shark attacks."These are the best protected beaches in the country," Bellone said. "We have the best trained lifeguards. They are ready, they are prepared to respond if anything occurs and the reality is this is very very rare. We have not seen this before at this park."----------