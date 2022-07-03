suffolk county news

Smith Point Beach closed after lifeguard nipped by shark

This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts. (Greg Skomal via AP)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Smith Point Beach will be temporarily closed to swimmers after a shark-related incident Sunday morning.

A lifeguard for was nipped by a shark Sunday morning during a training exercise meant to simulate a water emergency.



Zach Gallo, who's been a lifeguard at Smith Point Beach for 10 years, was playing the role of a swimmer in distress when he was bit.

He sustained injuries to his chest and right hand.

The lifeguard was taken to Southside Hospital to receive stitches, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

County officials are closing the beach to all swimmers for the rest of Sunday out of an abundance of caution.

Suffolk lifeguards are patrolling the beach for sharks using drones, jet skis paddle boards, and surfboards.

Lifeguards are also monitoring for shark activity from the shore.
Bellone said lifeguards will continue monitoring the beach until tomorrow morning and expects the beaches to be opened on July 4th.

"If a sighting occurs that may change," Bellone said. "But our expectation is that tomorrow morning on the 4th of July the beach will be back opened."

Despite the attack Bellone said Suffolk County lifeguards are trained to handle many scenarios, including shark attacks.

"These are the best protected beaches in the country," Bellone said. "We have the best trained lifeguards. They are ready, they are prepared to respond if anything occurs and the reality is this is very very rare. We have not seen this before at this park."

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysuffolk countylong islandbeachessharkssuffolk county news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUFFOLK COUNTY NEWS
Police: Missing LI teen may have taken train, traveled outside NYC
'There's somebody after me:' Shannan Gilbert 911 calls released
Man who tried to run over pedestrian arrested for hate crime: police
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
TOP STORIES
Security incident at JFK Terminal 4 cleared
1 killed, several injured in shooting at mechanic shop in NYC
Several hurt in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
Flight delays ease up amid chaotic 4th of July weekend travel
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Show More
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
AccuWeather: Less humid
Man found at Taylor Swift properties in NY faces stalking charges
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at 6 hikers
More TOP STORIES News