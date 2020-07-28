Shark sightings off Long Island beaches prompt new safety measures

While swimmers were allowed back into the water in Hempstead later Monday, Long Beach decided to wait until Tuesday morning to reopen. Still, Hempstead beaches are only allowing knee deep wadding only, per Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin.
Officials are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Lido Beach to talk about new safety measures amid the sightings.
A Town of Hempstead lifeguard first reported seeing a significant sized shark by a lifeguard on a surfboard. They weren't sure of the exact size. It was just eight to 10 feet away from the shore.
The Town of Hempstead contacted Long Beach, Jones Beach and all the beaches along the south shore.
Then, a second sighting happened at Long Beach followed by a third sighting in Point Lookout.
Lifeguards have red-flagged the strip of water as per the New York State shark protocols.
Swimming had been prohibited at certain Town of Hempstead Beaches: Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Park at sands.
Siena Diaz was one of several swimmers who were ordered to get out.
"I noticed people backing out and I was okay, I'm going back out too," Diaz said. "It's a good thing I got out."
Diaz didn't see the shark, but lifeguard Logan Fitzgerald did, and it was bigger than he was.
"It shot out of the water, but definitely spun around," Fitzgerald said. "Definitely dorsal fin, that wasn't curved straight up. Not a dolphin, definitely a shark."
Another lifeguard confirmed the sighting, and identified it as a bull shark -- a species that can grow to 8 feet in length and is known to be particularly aggressive. Authorities released a photo of a sea ray that washed up with enormous bite marks.
"By the shape of the head, shape of dorsal fin, fitness of the body, we determined it as a bull shark," Chief Town Lifeguard Mike Romano said.
The water temperature is now close to 80 degrees, and experts believe sharks are moving closer to shore in search of food.
There have been 19 shark sightings in New York in the past 12 months.
With more people boating during the pandemic, the thinking is that's why there's been more reported sightings, while the actual number of sharks in the water is likely similar to previous years.
Lifeguards will continue to monitor the situation and determine when it is once again safe for swimming to resume.
Fortunately, no one was injured by the sharks.
