Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.

A Town of Hempstead lifeguard reported seeing a significant sized shark by a lifeguard on a surfboard. They weren't sure of the exact size.

The Town of Hempstead contacted Long Beach, Jones Beach and all the beaches along the south shore.

Town of Hempstead bay constables have been dispatched to assist with the search for the shark.

Swimming was prohibited until 1 p.m. at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Point at Sands. Lifeguards were set to decide if it was safe to resume swimming at that time.

Long Beach reported that as of 1:30 p.m. the water was open waist deep. There was still no surfing or boogie boards allowed.

RELATED: Extreme heat grips New York area

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hempsteadnassau countybeachessharkslifeguard
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: NJ lifeguards among dozens infected after gathering
COVID News: NJ Airbnb party with more than 700 people broken up
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember Regis Philbin
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
COVID Live Updates: NYC positive tests at 1%, Vaccine trial begins
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
2nd teen dies after shooting at a Brooklyn park
Show More
Gym owners arrested for defying NJ state orders
COVID News: Rutgers quarantining entire football team, staff
Civil rights icon John Lewis' body arrives at Capitol to lie in state: LIVE
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat and humidity
132 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News