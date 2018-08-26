Jacksonville shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' after shooting in Jacksonville Landing complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Multiple people are dead after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville, according to local authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added that "many" victims have been transported for medical treatment after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront complex along the St. Johns River.

One suspect is dead at the scene, the sheriff's office tweeted, and investigators are working to determine if there is a second suspect on the loose. Residents are being warned to stay "many blocks away" from the area as the investigation continues.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament. On its Facebook page, GLHF Game Bar posted that it was holding a Madden tournament Sunday afternoon.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene.

No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridagun violencemass shooting
Top Stories
Teen in custody after man fatally shot on Queens street
Legendary playwright Neil Simon dies at age 91
Woman fights off rape attempt at entrance to East Harlem building
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality star
Sketch released of victim after remains found in bags in Bronx
6-year-old boy hospitalized after confronting group of bullies
2 killed when out of control SUV crashes into Long Island woods
Mets honor Staten Island Little Leaguers in pregame ceremony
Show More
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Local lawmakers react to death of Senator John McCain
Small shark spotted swimming in waters off Coney Island
Pope apologizes for Catholic Church 'crimes' on trip to Ireland
Man charged in fatal stabbing of younger brother on Long Island
More News