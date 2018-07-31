Sheriff says he made 'correct' decision in Florida 'stand your ground' shooting

BILL HUTCHINSON
The Florida sheriff who declined to arrest a white man who invoked the "stand your ground" law after shooting a black man in a parking dispute said Tuesday that he made the "correct" decision.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference that he sticks by his decision not to charge Michael Drejka in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in Clearwater, Florida.

"A lot of things have been said since this incident happened on July 19," Gualtieri said. "A whole bunch of people offered a whole bunch of different opinions. And I'd suggest to you that the mere fact that so many people have so many different opinions validates that the decision not to arrest Drejka in this stage is correct under the law."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
Woman allegedly kills husband for ordering pornography
Snake scare: Vinny the boa constrictor could be anywhere
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
VIDEO: Man sets fire at Staten Island gas station
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Teen accused of killing NJ restaurant owner due in court
Show More
NYC murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of California wildfire evacuees
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
More News