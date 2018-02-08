BANK ROBBERY

Sheriff's deputy fired after arrest for bank robbery in North Carolina

Davidson County deputy Jeff Athey has been fired after his arrest. (Joe Bruno - WSOC)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina --
A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified on Tuesday that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing the bank.

The sheriff said he was "as shocked and appalled as anyone else at Mr. Athey's behavior."

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank. Grice said Athey has been terminated.

"He was not on-duty during the time of this incident, but he was employed and scheduled to work later today," Grice said.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers when he was arrested about 4 p.m., according to Grice.

"I'm thankful that Mr. Athey did not injure anyone during this incident and that he did not resist arrest," Grice said.

Athey is accused of robbing the F & M bank on West Main Street in Rockwell.

Grice said Athey worked for the department for years and also worked as a private contractor for Blackwater in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Information from WSOC, MyFox8 and The Associated Press was used in this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberysheriffbizarreu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
Baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
LI serial bank robber strikes twice, linked to 6 others
Bank robber to ATM technician: 'I will kill you right here'
NYPD makes arrest in 'Broadway Bandit' bank robber case
More bank robbery
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News