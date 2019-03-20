Sheriff's deputy gunned down after police chase

A sheriff's deputy in Washington state was gunned down when a traffic stop led to a car chase Tuesday night, officials said.
Deputies from Kittitas County, about 90 minutes east of Seattle, were called for a "driving complaint" at about 7:30 p.m., according to the Kittitas County sheriff's Office.
When the suspect refused to stop, officers pursued the suspect into the small city of Kittitas, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect then stopped his car, got out and exchanged gunfire with a Kittitas County sheriff's deputy and a Kittitas police officer, the sheriff's office said.
A sheriff's deputy was shot and pronounced dead at Kittitas Valley Hospital. The deputy's name was not released.
The Kittitas police officer was also shot and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, officials said.
The suspect, who was shot, is being treated at a local hospital, authorities said.
The sheriff's office did not release the conditions of the police officer or suspect.
The shooting led to an outpouring of sympathy from law enforcement departments throughout the state and country.
Thirteen law enforcement officers died in gun-related incidents this year -- down from 18 over the same time period last year, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
