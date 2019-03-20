Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting during traffic stop

By MARK OSBORNE
A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Washington state late Tuesday.

Deputies from Kittitas County, about 90 minutes east of Seattle, were called for a "driving complaint" at about 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. When the suspect failed to stop, law enforcement officers pursued the suspect into Kittitas, the small city that gives the county its name.

The suspect stopped his vehicle, exited and began firing at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire and taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A Kittitas police officer was also shot in the exchange of fire and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, officials said.

The suspect was shot and is being treated at the hospital for his injury.

The sheriff's office did not release the conditions of the police officer or suspect.

The deputy is the 12th law enforcement officer to be shot and killed this year and the third in March.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens fire
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Fire breaks out in bakery on East Side, 6 people hurt
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
AccuWeather: Spring arrives this evening
Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from subway
Show More
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million for next drawing
Generators running after power after outage at Queens complex
Video: Man fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
More TOP STORIES News