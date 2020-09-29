covid-19

Mother of South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 also dies from virus

By
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The mother of a South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 weeks ago has also died from the virus.

Shirley Bannister's 28-year-old daughter Demetria was an elementary school teacher in South Carolina. Demetria died from COVID-19 complications in early September.

When Shirley started having COVID-19 symptoms, she went to the hospital to get tested. However, she was turned away.

"(My aunt) and my uncle went to the hospital, and they wouldn't test them," Shayla Jones, Shirley Bannister's niece, told ABC News. "She tried more than one time to go to the hospital and they wouldn't admit her because they felt that her symptoms weren't severe enough."

Shirley was eventually tested at an urgent care center. She tested positive, was admitted to a hospital and died a week later.

She was the head of the nursing department at Midlands Technical College in Columbia, South Carolina. Her brother said she struggled with diabetes and asthma prior to catching COVID-19.

Shirley's husband Dennis has tested negative for the virus. He and his relatives are all mourning the loss of their loved ones.

"We just try to be there for my uncle, you know, because (Demetria) is his only child," Jones said.

She added that it's been difficult for the family to grieve together as they're unable to gather in person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinahealthcoronavirusteachercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
COVID Updates: Study finds 10% of cases are children
COVID-19 cases rising in Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties
Minor League ballpark transformed into synagogue for Yom Kippur
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
COVID Updates: Study finds 10% of cases are children
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
Funeral held for judge's son, killed when he answered door
Exclusive: Shocking error found in some NYC mail-in ballots
Accuweather Alert: Evening soaker tonight
Show More
Cheerleader's dorm room swarmed by cops in swatting prank
10 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Manhattan fire
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
Travelers to NY from all but these 31 countries must quarantine
7-year-old child struck, killed by vehicle in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News