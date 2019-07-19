Shirtless man carrying red chair sought in random fatal attack on Brooklyn boardwalk

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally punched during a seemingly random dispute in Brooklyn, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.Dimitry Goldfarb, 52, was found on the ground on the Brighton Beach boardwalk near Brighton 6th Street just before 6 p.m. on July 9.The video showed a shirtless man carrying a red chair and walking with a woman.It is believed the victim and his attacker exchanged words before the incident.Goldfarb suffered a fractured skull and spoke to police before he died, telling them he did not know his attacker.Doctors determined he had to have surgery, and he never recovered. He appears to have died Thursday at Bellevue Hospital.Police canvased the area for the surveillance video, recovering what was released.It is not known why the man is carrying a chair in the video.The man is wanted for the assault, and police are also seeking to identify and question the woman in the video.The attacker is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, with long brown hair. He was last seen shirtless, with gray shorts and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------