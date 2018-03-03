U.S. & WORLD

Shocking video shows looters destroy Irish supermarket with excavator

Irish authorities say several people are in custody after video emerged on social media showing looters destroying a supermarket with a stolen excavator during a severe snowstorm. (CNN)

Danny Clemens
DUBLIN --
Authorities in Ireland say several suspects are in custody after shocking footage emerged showing looters destroying a supermarket with heavy-duty construction equipment.

The video shows an excavator bucket repeatedly slamming into the roof of the already-damaged Lidl supermarket in Dublin as several people look on. The supermarket sustained severe damage, and the roof appeared to have collapsed entirely over one part of the structure.

Nine suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, have been charged with theft, burglary, trespassing and other crimes, Garda Síochána, Ireland's police force, said in a Facebook post.



According to local media reports, as many as 30 people may have been involved in the looting, which happened while the Lidl supermarket was closed during a severe snowstorm. The excavator used to rip the building open was apparently stolen from a nearby snow removal crew.

"Gardaí are operating on the theory that some of the looters found a safe and it was taken outside into the snow using the digger before the bucket was repeatedly smashed on it in an attempt to open it," the Irish Times reported. Video circulating on social media appears to corroborate that account.

Lidl said in a statement that the store was unoccupied at the time of the "serious incident" and that no employees were injured.



The German chain, which operates stores across Europe and the United States, pledged to "look after" the store's employees who have been put out of work while the supermarket remains closed.
