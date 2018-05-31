YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Shooter visited YouTube campus day before shooting

San Bruno police released new details Thursday about the shooting at YouTube's campus last month. The gunwoman apparently was at YouTube the day before the shooting.

San Bruno police released new details Thursday about the shooting at YouTube's campus last month.

The gunwoman apparently was at YouTube the day before the shooting. Police say Nasim Aghdam visited the campus on the afternoon of Monday, April 2.

She was there for about 10 minutes, talking to employees, asking for directions and inquiring about a job.

Roughly 24 hours later she returned armed with a 9mm gun. She walked through the parking garage onto YouTube's campus. When an employee asked her for ID, she pulled a pistol from her purse and began firing into a crowd of workers who were sitting outside, eating lunch. She wounded three people, before she shot and killed herself.

Police believe she acted alone and that she targeted YouTube because she was upset about their policy changes, including stricter requirements for video producers to make money from views of their videos.

