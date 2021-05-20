Man getting kicked out of Williamsburg bar shoots at employees

By Eyewitness News
Man getting kicked out of Brooklyn bar opens fire on employees

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There's new video of a shooting at a bar in Brooklyn.

The video shows the gunman open fire on two employees at Abba Bar and Grill on Grand Street in Williamsburg.

Police say it happened last Saturday, May 15, just after midnight, when the gunman and a woman were being kicked out of the bar.

No one was hurt.

Police hope someone may recognize the people in the video, leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.



