2 innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn barbershop, NYPD says

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot inside a Brooklyn barbershop Wednesday night, and police believe both were innocent bystanders.Authorities say it began with a fight that broke out at 8:25 p.m. in a delicatessen at Pitkin and Montauk avenues in East New York.The fight spilled out into the streets, and gunfire erupted.Two people who were in the Trini International Barbershop a few doors down the block were struck.A 32-year-old man was shot in the left arm, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the back.Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.Investigators are now working to find the shooter or shooters.Police say a suspect described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with short hair fled the scene on foot, running south on Montauk Avenue.He was wearing a dark hoodie and Adidas track pants.Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact police.----------