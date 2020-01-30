2 innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn barbershop, NYPD says

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot inside a Brooklyn barbershop Wednesday night, and police believe both were innocent bystanders.

Authorities say it began with a fight that broke out at 8:25 p.m. in a delicatessen at Pitkin and Montauk avenues in East New York.

The fight spilled out into the streets, and gunfire erupted.

Two people who were in the Trini International Barbershop a few doors down the block were struck.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left arm, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the back.

Both victims were rushed to Brookdale Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are now working to find the shooter or shooters.

Police say a suspect described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with short hair fled the scene on foot, running south on Montauk Avenue.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and Adidas track pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact police.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citywoman shotdouble shootingman shotbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News