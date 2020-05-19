62-year-old man shot, killed by 19-year-old in Brooklyn: Police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a 62-year-old man was shot and killed by a 19-year-old.

The incident was reported on Sutter Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police say they know who they are looking for and the 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york cityfatal shootingnypdshootingbrooklyn newsbrooklyn
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Show More
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
NJ gym reopens for day 2, given second citation
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
More TOP STORIES News