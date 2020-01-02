Suspect arrested after shooting man in chest in East Harlem: Police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect who shot a man in Manhattan was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened on 1st Avenue and Paladino Avenue in East Harlem.

Police say the victim suffered a graze wound to his chest and was transported to Harlem Hospital where he is said to be stable.

The motive in the shooting remains unclear.

The incident is under investigation.

