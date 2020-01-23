Bodega argument ends in deadly shooting in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 31-year-old man died after he was shot during a dispute and fled in an SUV, only to crash onto a Manhattan sidewalk blocks away.

Police say the victim got into a dispute that possibly started in the Food Market Bodega on 10th Avenue and West 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen just after 1:30 a.m.

The dispute spilled outside, and the victim was shot in the back and left shoulder.

He fled the shooting scene in an SUV, a Ford Edge with official New York State license plates, and drove several blocks before crashing onto the sidewalk on West 50th Street near 11th Avenue.



The victim was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m.

Investigators say despite official New York license plates on the SUV, it is not an official state vehicle, and the victim was not a state employee.

Police believe the plates might have been stolen or fraudulent.

No arrests were immediately made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking for two men.

