7 people shot and injured in Paterson, New Jersey; 4 critically hurt

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven people were shot and injured in a large amount of gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey.

The victims were struck in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people sustained critical injuries and were rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Three others showed up at the hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds.

The gunmen fled the scene in a black vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The motive for the shootings is unknown. Police were processing a large crime scene, with multiple shots fired and vehicles struck by bullets.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the shooting.

Like many cities, including New York City, Paterson has had a large number of shootings this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 people have been killed and 56 injured in 43 shootings in Paterson.

