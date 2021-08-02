3 innocent bystanders shot outside bodega in Washington Heights, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released surveillance video of a confrontation at a Washington Heights bodega in which three innocent bystanders were shot.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at the Marte Grocery on Audubon Avenue.

Three men first followed another man inside the deli.

A fourth man went behind the counter where a frightened store employee cowered in fear.

The incident then spilled outside where a gun battle ensued, wounding three bystanders, two women and an elderly man.

A 42-year-old woman was hit in her left arm, a 58-year-old woman was struck in her buttocks, and a 78-year-old man was hit in his left arm and abdomen.



All three victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

