Close call for rabbi as 2 men shoot at each other in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were hurt, and a bystander narrowly escaped injury, during a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Atlantic and Sheffield avenues in Cypress Hills.

Police say two men were shooting at each other when one of the bullets shattered the window of a passing car.

The driver, a rabbi, says he saw the shooter a split second before the shot was fired.

Both of the men involved in the shooting were wounded and taken to the hospital.

They are expected to be okay.

