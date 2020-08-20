NYPD investigates shooting in Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the abdomen in Hamilton Heights Thursday morning.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene at Hamilton Place and West 143rd Street just before 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Police were looking for one suspect.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhamilton heightsmanhattannypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Safety debate rages over reopening NYC schools
COVID News: Puerto Rico announces new measures to curb virus
Suspects caught on camera after 81-year-old slashed
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
AccuWeather: Dry and delightful
'Hundreds' of FDNY EMS workers could face layoffs, source tells ABC
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
Show More
$600M deal reached in Flint water crisis, sources say
4-year-old girl shot while playing outside NJ apartment complex
Russia's Navalny on ventilator after alleged poisoning
1 killed, 1 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on NYC street
Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in NYC
More TOP STORIES News