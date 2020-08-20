HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the abdomen in Hamilton Heights Thursday morning.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene at Hamilton Place and West 143rd Street just before 7 a.m.
The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital.
Police were looking for one suspect.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD investigates shooting in Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News