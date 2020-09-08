Police questioning man in fatal shooting of man walking dog in Bay Ridge

It happened Monday at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.
Police responded to a 911 call and found 62-year-old Michael Skully with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.
He had made his way back toward his home where he collapsed.
The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.
Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the shooting
A light-skinned, heavyset man apparently fled the scene. Police say Skully apparently got into a fight with the suspect on the corner, and then he was shot.
They were able to identify a person-of-interest using surveillance video in the area.
The victim's local city council member spoke out on Twitter about Skully's death and thanked police.
Michael loved this neighborhood, loved his friends, and always looked out for his neighbors. He was the old school “Mayor of the block” and would give you the shirt off his back.— Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 8, 2020
Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this impossible time.
An arrest has been in made in the senseless murder of Michael Scully.— Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) September 8, 2020
I commend Captain Tolson, @NYPD68Pct and the Brooklyn South Detective Squad for their swift police work in apprehending this suspect and getting him off the street in a matter of hours. #BayRidge
Earlier Monday around 3 a.m., five people were shot including a 6-year-old boy and his mother near a J'ouvert march in Crown Heights.
Just after 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man shot once in the thigh on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. An unknown man wearing black sweatshirt or facemask fled on a motorcycle or scooter towards East 196th Street.
Three people were also shot at a BP Gas Station in Inwood, Upper Manhattan and are listed in serious condition. Another person was shot at Isham Street and Sherman Avenue also in Inwood around 6 a.m.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube