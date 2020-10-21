Innocent bystander shot in head by stray bullet in Brooklyn dies days later

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent bystander shot in the head by a stray bullet early Sunday morning in Brooklyn has died.

Jose Celis, 58, died from his injuries Tuesday night at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

The incident was first reported at 4th Avenue and Pacific Street at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver of a Kia SUV opened fire on the driver of a gray Infinity during a dispute.

The Infinity was struck by a bullet, but it's not known if anyone inside was injured.

RELATED | 26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey

Celis was standing about 500 feet away when he was struck by a stray bullet.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

RELATED | NYPD looking for suspects wanted in month-long robbery spree of Queens cellphone stores
EMBED More News Videos

The surveillance footage is from the first of 12 thefts that took place on Sept. 11 in Flushing.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park slopebrooklynnew york citystray bulletcrimenypdgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 hurt, 4 critically, in NY school bus crash
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Changes to red zone restrictions expected today in NY
Long Island doctor-legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Show More
Bill Cosby grins in newly released prison mug shot
Police: Woman sexually assaulted walking to NYC apartment
AOC plays video game on Twitch to encourage voting
Lower Manhattan suspected DWI crash critically injures moped rider
COVID-positive cat with breathing problem euthanized
More TOP STORIES News