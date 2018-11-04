Shooting in Newburgh leaves 2 people dead, 1 wounded

Authorities say two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Orange County.It happened along Liberty Street in the area of Gidney Avenue and Clinton Street in Newburgh.Police say Alexis Camacho, 25, and Antwaun Thomas, 28; both Newburgh residents, were shot and pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital.Another person was treated and released.Police have not released details on what led to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845)561-3131.----------