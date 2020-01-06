1 wounded, gunman flees scene of Brooklyn shooting

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Officials say the man was shot just before 6 a.m. on Lenox Road and East 43rd street in East Flatbush.

The victim is being treated at Kings County Hospital and is expected to recover.

The gunman fled the scene, and police were canvasing the neighborhood looking for him.

Some local streets were closed for the investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushbrooklynnew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News