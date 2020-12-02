Man shot in buttocks near Times Square, NYPD searching for gunman

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot near Times Square on Tuesday night.Investigators say a gunman shot a 52-year-old man on 42nd Street and 9th Avenue.The NYPD released pictures of the suspected gunman.It happened around 8:15 p.m. after the two got into an argument.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injury and is in stable condition.Police are still searching for the shooter who they say was wearing all black.The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the NYPD.----------